MicroSectors Cannabis 2X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJO) Shares Up 7%

MicroSectors Cannabis 2X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJO)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.57 and last traded at $111.57. 7,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

