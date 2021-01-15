Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.6% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock opened at $213.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average is $212.70. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

