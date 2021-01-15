Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

