Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 134,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 694,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $154,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 84,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock opened at $213.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

