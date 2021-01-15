Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.55

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.55 and traded as high as $24.30. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 9,227 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

