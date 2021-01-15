Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in December

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MKRS remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Mikros Systems has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Mikros Systems Company Profile

Mikros Systems Corporation designs and manufactures software, hardware, and electronic systems to maintain complex distributed systems in the United States. Its products include adaptive diagnostic electronic portable testset (ADEPT), an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S.

