Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in December

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MKRS remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Mikros Systems has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -0.02.
Mikros Systems Company Profile
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Mikros Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mikros Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.