MiL.k Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. MiL.k has a market cap of $11.82 million and $25.18 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 4% against the dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00109228 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00239437 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00057881 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.