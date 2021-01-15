Miles Ingrey-Counter Sells 3,147 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total transaction of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £164.50 ($214.92).

LON:AVON traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,555 ($46.45). 63,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,596.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,787.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,788.10 ($23.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

