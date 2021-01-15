Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. Barclays increased their price target on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 7,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,159. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 187.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,900. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Insight Holdings Group bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $91,274,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,814,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,096 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 48.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,075,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.