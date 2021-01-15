Minereum (MNE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $113.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $113.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,126,023 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

