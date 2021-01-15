Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $31,618.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00113520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00255218 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,508,570,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,303,361,393 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

