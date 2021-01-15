MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $605,221.61 and approximately $721.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.77 or 0.03211819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00391235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.10 or 0.01319479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00561680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00429596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00286610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020618 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

