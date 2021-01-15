Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) to report sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $24.93 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.