Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862,913 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

