Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $30,392.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for $23.40 or 0.00065388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 137,604 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.