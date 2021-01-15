Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Reaches $14.06 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $14.06 or 0.00039309 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $33,306.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 189,474 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

