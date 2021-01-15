Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Mithril has a market cap of $8.86 million and $3.87 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00248311 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

