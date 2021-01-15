Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.60

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

