Mixin (XIN) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Mixin token can now be bought for $164.07 or 0.00438375 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $87.02 million and $92,327.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,356 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.