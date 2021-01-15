MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. MJ has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
MJ Company Profile
