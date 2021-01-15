MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. MJ has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

