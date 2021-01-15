MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0008

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 53.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 59% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market cap of $51,824.51 and approximately $48.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,046,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,306,149 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

