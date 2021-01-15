Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 552,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,340,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Mmtec Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

