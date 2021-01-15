Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $222,686.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $222,686.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003418 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00122301 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018993 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007150 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,742,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,759 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

