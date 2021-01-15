Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 4,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $690.50 million, a P/E ratio of -122.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 162.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 22.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 128,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.