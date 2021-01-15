Molecular Future (MOF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Molecular Future token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Molecular Future

Molecular Future is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 tokens. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

Buying and Selling Molecular Future

