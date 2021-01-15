Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.43 million and $45,752.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.35 or 0.00437005 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

