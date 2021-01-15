Moneywise Inc. Buys 1,462 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,678. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

