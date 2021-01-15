Moneywise Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

UPS stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,375. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

