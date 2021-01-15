Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCTY opened at $12.50 on Friday. Monitronics International has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Get Monitronics International alerts:

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter.

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Monitronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monitronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.