Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 21.8% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $64,289.49 and approximately $50.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,821,944 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

