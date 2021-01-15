Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) PT Raised to $18.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNR. National Securities began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 36,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

