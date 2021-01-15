Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

MNST stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 340.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

