Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

