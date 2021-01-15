Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,369. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

