Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $99.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.64. 48,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

