Monument Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.29. 125,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

