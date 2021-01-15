Morgan Stanley Acquires 30,297 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 180,295 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 300.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 117.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.