Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.81 ($33.90).

Shares of G1A opened at €30.78 ($36.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -33.17.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

