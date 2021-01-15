Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €42.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52 week high of €55.20 ($64.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of -10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.89.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

