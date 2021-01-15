Morgan Stanley Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €68.00 Price Target

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGX. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.71 ($80.83).

Shares of KGX opened at €77.66 ($91.36) on Friday. KION GROUP AG has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.32.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

