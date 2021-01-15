Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $205.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,279. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $207.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.