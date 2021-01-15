Morgan Stanley Buys 143,492 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Despegar.com worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Despegar.com by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.18 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $848.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

