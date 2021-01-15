Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.72. 562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.54% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

