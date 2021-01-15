Morgan Stanley Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $205.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,279. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $207.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

