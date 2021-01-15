Morgan Stanley Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $52.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:ATH traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,876. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

