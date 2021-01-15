Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $41.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,681. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 90,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

