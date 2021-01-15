Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $41.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.
BHF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $9,732,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.