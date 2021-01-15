Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $41.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

BHF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $9,732,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

