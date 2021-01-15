Morgan Stanley Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $55.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

DAL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

