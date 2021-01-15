Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000.

NYSEARCA GSEU opened at $33.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

