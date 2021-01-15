Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 130,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

